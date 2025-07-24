Entertainment
Justin Timberlake Faces Backlash for Lack of Singing in Concert
Bucharest, Romania — Justin Timberlake is receiving criticism from fans following his performance at the Electric Castle festival over the weekend.
A TikTok video of the 44-year-old singer surfaced online, where he sang a minimal amount of his hit song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” during the event. In the clip, Timberlake can be seen wearing a hooded jacket as rain poured down, singing the opening lines of the song before prompting the audience to join in.
As the performance continued, Timberlake encouraged the crowd to sing more, often gesturing for them to take over. His intermittent singing was met with disappointment by some fans, who felt he should have performed more. One fan commented over the video, “When you pay for a concert but get a mute singer,” while another joked that the performance felt like karaoke.
The backlash grew, with numerous fans taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction. Some even humorously demanded refunds for a concert they did not attend, stating, “It looks like he doesn’t even care.” Others created their own videos imitating Timberlake, replicating his on-stage style while highlighting their frustrations.
Timberlake’s representatives had not responded to requests for comments as of Monday. He is currently on the European leg of his tour, which began earlier this year and includes performances across various countries.
Fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming shows in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, after Timberlake’s extensive tour which features crowd favorites such as “My Love,” “Cry Me a River,” and “SexyBack.”
