Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Marriage Reportedly on the Rocks

SAG HARBOR, New York — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are facing serious challenges in their marriage, according to insider reports. The couple has reportedly been living separate lives, leading friends and family to express concerns about the health of their relationship.

The issues became particularly pronounced following Timberlake’s DWI arrest in June 2024 while he was on tour. Biel, meanwhile, was focused on her work as well as raising their two children, Silas and Phineas.

An anonymous source shared that everyone around the couple is noticing the strain. “It’s reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn’t healthy anymore,” the source stated. “Jessica is so focused on her work, her friends, her kids. It seems like Justin is an afterthought most of the time.”

Biel, 43, has endured a lot in recent years. In 2019, Timberlake faced backlash after being spotted holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out. This incident occurred while Biel was pregnant with their second child. Timberlake later apologized for what he called a “strong lapse of judgement.”

Despite past controversies, Biel stood by Timberlake, who is now 44. However, the effects of their challenges have taken a toll on their relationship. “The trust still hasn’t come back, and all the therapy in the world hasn’t magically fixed that,” another insider expressed. “They do seem to be stuck, and Jessica’s friends are saying she needs to either walk away or fully commit because dragging this out isn’t good for anyone involved.”

Currently, the couple continues to navigate their relationship, but with unresolved issues and emotional distance, the future remains uncertain.