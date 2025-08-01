Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis After World Tour

Nashville, TN – Justin Timberlake has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an illness he has battled while on his recent Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Sharing the news in a social media post, Timberlake reflected on his experiences during the tour, stating, “As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour… I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.” He explained that he decided to go public about his health issues to shed light on the struggles he faced behind the scenes.

Timberlake expressed the debilitating nature of Lyme disease, saying, “If you’ve experienced this disease… you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.” He recounted the shock of his diagnosis and the physical challenges he endured, including severe nerve pain and fatigue.

Despite these challenges, Timberlake chose to continue touring, stating, “The joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.” In his post, he also expressed gratitude to his family, saying, “To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home.”

Timberlake’s revelation comes amid criticism from some fans regarding his performances, including an incident at Romania‘s Electric Castle festival, where he was seen engaging the audience to sing along while he refrained from singing himself. This led some fans to express their disappointment, labeling him as a “mute singer” in social media posts.

In his farewell message to fans and crew, Timberlake emphasized the support he received throughout the tour, saying, “Your energy and love continues to humble me.” He reflected on the powerful experience of live music and his uncertain future on stage, concluding, “I will always cherish this run!”