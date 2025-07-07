Justin Verlander’s Struggles Continue in Giants’ Heavy Loss to A’s

WEST SACRAMENTO, California — Justin Verlander is having a tough season with the San Francisco Giants, remaining winless after 14 starts. On Friday night, he delivered his worst performance yet, allowing six runs in just three innings during an 11-2 blowout loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Verlander, 42, admitted that he is struggling with his pitching mechanics and execution. “I’m just not deceptive enough,” he said after the game, reflecting on his challenges on the mound. Verlander’s season record now stands at 0-6 with a 4.84 ERA.

Despite flashes of strong performance throughout the season, something crucial has been missing in his starts. In the latest outing, Verlander felt he was easily figured out by the A’s hitters. “Guys are able to execute their game plan against me too easily,” he added. The Giants’ offense struggled as well, managing only six hits and committing three errors in the game.

Verlander, who joined the Giants on a $15 million contract hoping to reach 300 career wins, has instead faced a challenging season. He remarked, “It has been a struggle,” and noted the constant adjustments he has to make with his mechanics to be competitive.

The Giants, 4-10 in games started by Verlander, have not provided him much support lately, facing frustration in both the pitching and batting departments. The loss prompted Giants manager Bob Melvin to address the team’s lack of focus, particularly on defense.

Looking ahead, Verlander will need to find a way to regain his form quickly. He expressed optimism about getting back on track, suggesting he might need to “reinvent the wheel” at this stage in his career.

Verlander’s next chance to change his fortunes comes during the team’s next game, as hopes linger for a turnaround amidst his ongoing struggles.