Justin Verlander’s Winless Streak Continues with Giants

San Francisco, CA — Justin Verlander, the veteran pitcher, has yet to secure a win in his first 13 starts for the San Francisco Giants, marking the longest winless streak for a Giants pitcher since at least 1901. At 42 years old, Verlander is attempting to reach 300 career wins but now faces a daunting challenge.

Verlander, needing 38 wins to achieve his goal, has a park- and league-adjusted ERA just below league average. Though disrupted by a strained right pec from late May to mid-June, he maintains optimism about turning his season around.

“I feel like I kind of found something mechanically,” Verlander said on Wednesday. “I’m hopeful it’s going to allow me to pitch the way I feel I still can.” Despite expressing confidence, his average fastball velocity is below league average.

His next start is scheduled for Friday in West Sacramento. “I believe I’m capable of returning to an elite level,” he added. “I was starting to pitch a little bit better before I got hurt.”

Meanwhile, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez is anxious about the trade deadline, expressing his desire to stay with the team. Suárez, a potential free agent, stated he feels every win brings them closer to the playoffs, while each loss raises trade concerns.

“I don’t want to leave Arizona,” Suárez explained. “If I could choose one place to go, I would want to stay here.” He mentioned his family enjoys living in Arizona, making the thought of being traded unsettling.

As the trade deadline approaches, other teams like the Texas Rangers may consider trading players like Adolis García, who is under club control through next season. García’s performance could determine his value in the trade market.

On the east, the Kansas City Royals are rumored to be interested in Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, although formal talks have yet to begin. The Royals are seeking offensive support as they rank last in runs per game in the league.

As the All-Star break approaches, expect more player movement and updates on several teams as the season progresses.