Justyn Ross Waived by Chiefs Before Training Camp

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs have waived wide receiver Justyn Ross ahead of training camp, ending his tenure with the team.

Ross requested his release last week, and the Chiefs honored that request on July 16, 2025, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The decision marked the end of a journey that began with high expectations after Ross’s standout freshman season at Clemson in 2018.

During that season, Ross recorded 1,000 receiving yards and played a key role in Clemson’s victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, catching six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Despite his promising start, injuries hampered his career progression. He missed the entire 2020 season due to a spinal injury and struggled to regain form in 2021.

Undrafted in 2022, Ross signed with the Chiefs as a rookie free agent. During his three seasons with Kansas City, he played in twelve games but only recorded six catches for 53 yards, without a touchdown. His limited playing time disappointed Chiefs fans who remembered his college highlights.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver room has since grown in depth. The return of Rashee Rice from injury, along with the signings of Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, created a competitive environment that made it challenging for Ross to secure a place on the roster. With a crowded lineup ahead of training camp, the team decided to part ways with Ross, who now faces the prospect of finding a new team.

The Chiefs, aiming for another successful season, must now move forward without Ross as they continue preparations for the 2025 season.