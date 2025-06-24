Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A juvenile was hospitalized following a near-drowning in the Blackhill Street area of Wesley Chapel on Monday night, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported that the incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. First responders quickly arrived at the scene and began lifesaving efforts on the juvenile, who was later transported to a local hospital with injuries that remain unspecified.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office indicated that based on initial assessments, the near-drowning appeared to be accidental, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Details about the juvenile’s age and specific circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office released this information to the public.