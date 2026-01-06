Juventus Aims for Victory Against Sassuolo in Serie A Clash

SASSUOLO, Italy – January 6, 2026 – Juventus is looking to recover from a disappointing weekend in Serie A with a match against Sassuolo this evening. The game kicks off at 19:45 GMT and is a crucial encounter for both teams.

After a frustrating draw against Lecce on Saturday, Juventus has dropped to six points behind the league leaders, having played one game more. Coach Luciano Spalletti is set to maintain Jonathan David in the starting lineup, despite criticism over his recent performance.

Juventus struggled last weekend, allowing Lecce to equalize after leading for much of the match. David notably failed to convert a penalty kick, which further compounded the team’s issues. Coach Spalletti will aim to remedy these flaws as Juventus seeks to reestablish its position in the league.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, also comes into this match off two consecutive 1-1 draws. Coach Fabio Grosso is anticipated to make minimal changes to his side but may include Ismael Kone in midfield. Players like Alieu Fadera and Andrea Pinamonti are likely to lead the attack for Sassuolo.

Juventus, who fielded a strong lineup including Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie, will be aiming to avoid further slip-ups against a team known for their resilience, having previously beaten Juventus in their last two meetings at home.

With both teams eager for points, fans can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and Paramount+ in the USA. This match promises to be an exciting fixture in the ongoing Serie A season.