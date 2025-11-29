Juventus Faces Cagliari as Vlahovic and Yildiz Return to Lineup

Turin, Italy — Juventus is set to meet Cagliari in a crucial Serie A match today at 5:00 PM GMT, featuring the return of Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz to the starting XI.

Under new coach Luciano Spalletti, Juventus aims to maintain momentum after ending a streak of three consecutive draws with a midweek win. The Bianconeri’s latest victory was a 2-1 triumph over Cremonese, signaling a positive shift for the team.

Vlahovic and Yildiz’s return is significant, especially following Yildiz’s impactful performance off the bench in Norway. However, Juventus faces health challenges, with Federico Gatti still recovering from flu symptoms and several players, including Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani, sidelined due to injuries.

Cagliari arrives at Allianz Stadium without a win since September 19. Despite recent struggles, they have demonstrated resilience with draws against Udinese and Como, and recently played to an exciting 3-3 draw against Genoa.

The loss of veteran defender Yerry Mina poses a challenge for Cagliari, who must compensate for his absence alongside other injured key players. Goalkeeper Elia Caprile has been essential, while Sebastiano Esposito and Michael Folorunsho are expected to lead Cagliari’s attack.

This match is pivotal for both teams. Juventus looks to build on their recent success, with Vlahovic’s strong history against Cagliari adding to the host’s confidence. In their previous 27 league encounters, Cagliari managed only one victory over Juventus.

The match kicks off at 12:00 PM ET for US viewers, with streaming available through various platforms including Paramount+ and DAZN.