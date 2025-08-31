Juventus Faces Genoa in Serie A Showdown

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini spoke ahead of the match against Genoa on August 31, 2025, emphasizing the importance of the game over transfer market discussions.

“Kolo Muani? Our focus is on the game against Genoa and our players, not on transfers. I expect a lot from them,” Chiellini stated during the pre-match interview with Dazn.

Juventus is looking to build on their strong start to the season, having secured a win against Parma in their opening match. The team hopes to maintain a solid defensive record, aiming to keep their goal untouched for two consecutive matches in Serie A for the first time since the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons.

On the other side, Genoa is eager to improve their standing after drawing with Lecce in their first game. Striker Mateo Colombo expressed his eagerness to score, stating, “I am very eager to score, it’s inexplicable. We all want to do well and make the fans happy. My goal is to score in every match, starting today.”

The two teams have a historic rivalry, with Juventus winning seven of their last twelve meetings at Genoa’s Stadio Ferraris. The last draw between the teams ended 1-1 on December 15, 2023.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 18:30 local time, and fans can view the game live on Dazn, via Smart TVs and streaming on tablets and smartphones.

Recent statistics reveal that Juventus has not conceded any goals in their last three encounters with Genoa in league play. Defender Bremer has been critical to their success, averaging only 0.4 goals per game with him in the lineup.