Sports
Juventus Faces Injury Crisis Ahead of December Match
TURIN, Italy — Juventus is facing a major setback following a string of injuries impacting key players. After defeating Udinese in the Coppa Italia round of 16, the Bianconeri learned that defender Gatti will miss their upcoming match against an undisclosed opponent on December 20 at the Allianz Stadium.
Gatti, a former Frosinone player, has torn the medial meniscus in his right knee, sidelining him for at least a month. His absence means that he will not play again in 2025, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
According to Sky Sport, Gatti’s injury adds to the growing list of player concerns for Juventus. Bremer’s previous absence has already left head coach Luciano Spalletti in a challenging position, prompting him to rethink his defensive strategy. Spalletti is expected to field Rugani and Kelly in Gatti’s place for the crucial match.
The situation worsens for Juventus with the recent injury of striker Vlahovic, who decided to undergo surgery for a severe muscle tear. Vlahovic suffered the injury during the first half of a 2-1 victory against Cagliari, experiencing intense pain in his left thigh and leaving the pitch in tears.
As Juventus navigates this injury crisis, they will need to adjust quickly to maintain their performance in upcoming matches.
