Juventus Faces Pisa in Important Serie A Match

TURIN, Italy — Juventus Men’s First Team is preparing to take on Pisa in Serie A on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 8:45 p.m. local time. After defeating AS Roma 2-1 on December 20, Juventus looks to continue its winning momentum against a struggling Pisa side.

Pisa finds itself in 19th place in the league with only 11 points from 16 matches, including just one win. They recently drew 2-2 against Cagliari but suffered considerable setbacks in prior games, leading to speculation about head coach Alberto Gilardino‘s future. The team has the worst goal differential in Serie A, having only scored 12 goals while conceding 20 in their last five matches.

Juventus currently sits in fifth place with 29 points and is only four points away from league leaders Inter Milan. Head coach Luciano Spalletti emphasizes the importance of this match, stating, “Winning while learning something new is a double leap in knowledge.”

Juventus has had a marked improvement, winning six of their last seven matches across all competitions. The Bianconeri will be looking to avoid complacency against a team in the relegation zone and will rely on key players, including Weston McKennie, who has been in great form lately.

The match is expected to be broadcast in several regions, including CBS Sports Network in the United States and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Fans can also stream the match online via various platforms.

For Juventus, a win against Pisa is crucial not only for points but also for bolstering confidence as they head into 2026 with more significant challenges ahead, including crucial fixtures in both domestic and European competitions.