Juventus Faces Sassuolo in Key Serie A Matchup

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy — Juventus will look to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Lecce as they face Sassuolo in Serie A Matchday 19 on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The match is set to kick off at 20:45 CET at the Mapei Stadium.

After a challenging start to the new year, Juventus enters the matchup against Sassuolo, who currently sit in 10th place in the Serie A standings. Although Sassuolo enjoyed a strong start to their season, they have recently struggled with just one win in their last six matches.

Juventus, managed by Luciano Spalletti, will be without key players Lloyd Kelly and Francisco Conceicao, both sidelined due to muscle fatigue. Medical tests indicated a need for caution, prompting the technical staff to rest the two regular starters to prevent further injuries.

In response, Spalletti is expected to implement a 3-4-2-1 formation. Teun Koopmeiners will step in to replace Kelly, while Weston McKennie is favored to fill Conceicao’s position in the attack. Manuel Locatelli and McKennie will maintain their roles in the midfield, while the defensive line will feature Gleison Bremer, Koopmeiners, and Pierre Kalulu.

Sassuolo’s recent performances have hindered their standing, with a defense allowing eight goals in the last six games. The team, under coach Fabio Grosso, currently counts their recent victory over Fiorentina as their only win in that stretch. This inconsistency makes it difficult to predict which version of Sassuolo will show up against Juventus.

For Juventus, the match represents a crucial opportunity to secure three points. They currently hold fourth place, albeit narrowly over Roma on goal differential. A victory will not only boost their confidence but also solidify their position in the top four ahead of the upcoming fixtures, including a tough game against Napoli.

As Juventus prepares for the challenge posed by Sassuolo, both teams will be eager to claim a much-needed victory to improve their standings in the league.