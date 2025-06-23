Sports
Juventus May Sell Nico Gonzalez After Just One Season
TURIN, Italy — Juventus may part ways with Argentine midfielder Nico Gonzalez after only one season, according to reports in Italy. As the summer transfer window approaches, the club might entertain offers around €26 million to €27 million for the player.
Gonzalez joined Juventus last summer under a deal that included a €33 million obligation to buy, comprising a €25 million fixed fee and up to €8.1 million in bonuses. However, recent updates indicate that the Bianconeri do not consider him ‘irreplaceable’ and may be open to selling him under the right conditions.
Despite the initial investment, Gonzalez’s potential sale could mean Juventus avoids triggering any of his bonus clauses if he is transferred this summer.
Rumors suggest that Premier League teams Brentford and West Ham are keen on acquiring Gonzalez. Additionally, Serie A rival Lazio and several clubs from LaLiga are also interested in the midfielder.
In related opinions, some fans have criticized Juventus’s decision to let go of Federico Chiesa to bring in Gonzalez, suggesting it was not a wise move.
