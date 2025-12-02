Juventus Prepares for Coppa Italia Match Against Udinese

TORINO, Italy (AP) — Juventus faces Udinese in their first Coppa Italia matchup of the season on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at the Allianz Stadium. This midweek fixture comes as Juventus looks to capitalize on their recent successes in both the Champions League and Serie A.

Following victories against Bodo/Glimt and Cagliari, Juventus aims to build momentum as they compete in the knockout stages of the Coppa Italia. Coach Luciano Spalletti expressed that this cup could be their most realistic opportunity for silverware this season, as the team’s performance in Serie A has been inconsistent.

“We need to focus on this competition and avoid the mistakes of last year when we were eliminated by a relegated team,” Spalletti said. Last season, Juventus’ unexpected exit from the tournament looms in the minds of fans and players alike.

In their last encounter, Juventus defeated Udinese 3-1, marking their dominance in this fixture over the years. The Bianconeri have won 14 of their last 17 encounters, while Udinese has struggled, scoring only two goals in their last eight meetings. However, Udinese arrives with confidence, having secured a 2-0 victory over Parma in their last match.

Juventus will miss key players Dusan Vlahovic, Gleison Bremer, and Daniele Rugani due to injuries. Vlahovic’s absence in particular raises concerns, as he had just started to find his form. Either Jonathan David or Lois Openda is expected to lead the line in his place.

Despite this setback, Juventus is anticipated to maintain their 3-4-2-1 formation, focusing on controlling possession and creating chances. Meanwhile, Udinese is set to adopt a 3-5-2 approach, looking to exploit any defensive lapses from Juventus.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time, and fans can watch the match on CBS Sports Network in the United States and elsewhere on respective networks. The stage is set for an exciting encounter as both teams look to make a push in the Coppa Italia.