Juventus Prepares for Friendly Against Reggiana

Turin, Italy – Juventus FC is gearing up for its first pre-season friendly match against Reggiana, scheduled for Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:00 CEST at the Training Center in Continassa. This match marks the beginning of the 2025/26 season for the Bianconeri.

The game will be played behind closed doors, meaning no fans or media will be in attendance. However, viewers in Italy can watch the match live on DAZN, while it will be available for international viewers on Juventus.com.

Prior to the friendly, the team intensified its training schedule. After a rest day granted by head coach Igor Tudor, the squad engaged in a double training session. In the morning, players focused on fitness, completing vigorous 1,000-meter runs to build their endurance.

In the afternoon, the training shifted to technical and tactical drills centered on possession play, culminating in a series of small-sided, high-intensity games. The session also featured a special visit from Kwadwo Asamoah, a beloved former player, who met with the team at the Training Center.

Fans are eager for the season ahead, with anticipation growing around the Bianconeri’s performance against Reggiana.