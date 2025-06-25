Sports
Juventus Pursues Jonathan David Amid Transfer Competition
TURIN, Italy — The market for Canadian striker Jonathan David is heating up as Serie A club Juventus plans to meet with his representatives, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Juventus general director Damien Comolli recently returned from the FIFA Club World Cup to finalize a proposal for the player.
Both parties have previously discussed a potential transfer, but Juventus is now exploring whether David is willing to accept a reduced signing bonus, which is currently set at 10 million euros. David officially announced his exit from France’s Lille at the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season, where he netted 109 goals in 232 appearances over five years.
The Ottawa native stands out as Canada’s top men’s goal scorer, having achieved 34 goals in 65 international matches. However, Juventus faces stiff competition from Napoli and Turkish club Fenerbahce, who are also vying for the 25-year-old striker.
Juventus is actively seeking a new striker, especially with Dusan Vlahovic poised to leave as a free agent at the end of his contract in June 2026. Should they fail to secure David, the team is considering alternatives including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, and Bologna’s Santiago Castro.
David has been on Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli‘s radar since 2023, making this potential transfer particularly significant for both the player and the club.
Recent Posts
- Jacob Fearnley Survives Late Fall to Win at Eastbourne
- Marge Simpson’s Shocking Death Revealed in Season 36 Finale
- Darren Star’s ‘Younger’ Dominates U.S. Comedy Streaming Rankings in 2025
- Mariska Hargitay Explores Family History in ‘My Mom Jayne’
- Sakkari and Putintseva Clash After Wimbledon Tune-Up Match
- Arsenal Bids €11 Million for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard Amid Midfield Changes
- Jürgen Klopp Launches New Padel Project at Mallorca Championships
- Sonego Faces Humbert in Eastbourne Round of 16
- Iga Swiatek Achieves 300th Match Win at Bad Homburg Open
- Brett Favre Trials Bold Therapy for Parkinson’s in Mexico
- Liam McNeeley Mocked as Top NBA Draft Pick Ahead of 2025 Draft
- Regina General Hospital Unveils Upgraded Courtyard for Healing
- U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions
- Cammack’s Ectopic Pregnancy Highlights Abortion Law Confusion in Florida
- Nuno Borges Eliminated in First Round of Doubles at Eastbourne
- El Paso Under Flood Watch as Monsoon Season Begins
- Apple Faces Scrutiny Over AI Delays and iPhone Sales Drop
- Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton’s Indian-Inspired Collection in Paris
- Shooting at Hampton Beach Leads to Arrest and Shelter-in-Place Order
- Cyclists Honor Joseph Morrison Amid Ongoing Safety Concerns in Whitehorse