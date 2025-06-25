Juventus Pursues Jonathan David Amid Transfer Competition

TURIN, Italy — The market for Canadian striker Jonathan David is heating up as Serie A club Juventus plans to meet with his representatives, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Juventus general director Damien Comolli recently returned from the FIFA Club World Cup to finalize a proposal for the player.

Both parties have previously discussed a potential transfer, but Juventus is now exploring whether David is willing to accept a reduced signing bonus, which is currently set at 10 million euros. David officially announced his exit from France’s Lille at the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season, where he netted 109 goals in 232 appearances over five years.

The Ottawa native stands out as Canada’s top men’s goal scorer, having achieved 34 goals in 65 international matches. However, Juventus faces stiff competition from Napoli and Turkish club Fenerbahce, who are also vying for the 25-year-old striker.

Juventus is actively seeking a new striker, especially with Dusan Vlahovic poised to leave as a free agent at the end of his contract in June 2026. Should they fail to secure David, the team is considering alternatives including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, and Bologna’s Santiago Castro.

David has been on Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli‘s radar since 2023, making this potential transfer particularly significant for both the player and the club.