Sports
Juventus Set to Face Wydad Casablanca in Club World Cup Showdown
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup continues today as Juventus takes on Wydad Casablanca at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The match is set for 6 p.m. EDT, with Juventus looking to secure their spot in the Round of 16.
After a commanding 5-0 victory against Al Ain in their opening match, Juventus, managed by Igor Tudor, is favored to win. The team features a strong lineup including forwards Randal Kolo Muani, who scored two goals in the previous match, and fellow striker F. Conceição. Tudor will stick with the 3-4-3 formation, which has proven effective so far.
Wydad Casablanca, meanwhile, hopes to rebound from a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in their first match. Coach Amine Benhacem plans to stick with the 5-4-1 formation, making one change: striker Mailula will be replaced by Obeng. The team is led by captain Sofyan Amrabat, who will play a crucial role in the midfield.
Juventus’s starting XI includes goalkeeper M. Di Gregorio, defenders P. Kalulu, N. Savona, and L. Kelly, alongside midfielders W. McKennie and K. Thuram. The attackers are F. Conceição, K. Yildiz, and R. Kolo Muani. For Wydad, goalkeeper E. Benabid is supported by defenders F. Moufi, G. Oliveira, and midfielders O. Zemraoui, E. Moubarik, among others.
This matchup is crucial for both teams, with Juventus aiming to confirm their advancement to the knockout stage and avoid any surprises before facing Manchester City in their final group match.
