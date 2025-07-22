Sports
Juventus Targets Players Amid Transfer Speculations
TURIN, Italy – Juventus is actively pursuing new players amid ongoing transfer talks, particularly focusing on Argentine full-back Nahuel Molina.
The club is currently in discussions with Atletico Madrid regarding Molina, who gained recognition after winning the World Cup. Meanwhile, Juve’s attention is also on Ademola Lookman, as he aims to join Inter Milan soon. Atalanta, however, is demanding €50 million for the Nigerian player.
Reports suggest that Oaktree Capital has proposed an initial offer of €40 million for Lookman, but Atalanta’s president, Antonio Percassi, prefers to negotiate with clubs abroad.
In other transfer news, Juventus is eyeing players like Jack Grealish and Federico Chiesa for potential moves to Napoli. Additionally, the Bianconeri are looking at other targets, including Darwin Núñez from Liverpool and Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United, as they seek to strengthen their squad.
Despite Juventus’s efforts, they have encountered obstacles, particularly from Paris Saint-Germain regarding their pursuit of Kolo Muani. The club is also considering alternative options to bolster their attack.
On the women’s side, the Italian national team is gearing up for a semifinal match against defending champions England in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The match is set to take place at 21:00, bringing excitement to fans across the country.
As the transfer window continues, Juventus remains in a crucial phase, navigating complex negotiations to enhance their lineup for the upcoming season.
Recent Posts
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project