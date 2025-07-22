Juventus Targets Players Amid Transfer Speculations

TURIN, Italy – Juventus is actively pursuing new players amid ongoing transfer talks, particularly focusing on Argentine full-back Nahuel Molina.

The club is currently in discussions with Atletico Madrid regarding Molina, who gained recognition after winning the World Cup. Meanwhile, Juve’s attention is also on Ademola Lookman, as he aims to join Inter Milan soon. Atalanta, however, is demanding €50 million for the Nigerian player.

Reports suggest that Oaktree Capital has proposed an initial offer of €40 million for Lookman, but Atalanta’s president, Antonio Percassi, prefers to negotiate with clubs abroad.

In other transfer news, Juventus is eyeing players like Jack Grealish and Federico Chiesa for potential moves to Napoli. Additionally, the Bianconeri are looking at other targets, including Darwin Núñez from Liverpool and Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United, as they seek to strengthen their squad.

Despite Juventus’s efforts, they have encountered obstacles, particularly from Paris Saint-Germain regarding their pursuit of Kolo Muani. The club is also considering alternative options to bolster their attack.

On the women’s side, the Italian national team is gearing up for a semifinal match against defending champions England in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The match is set to take place at 21:00, bringing excitement to fans across the country.

As the transfer window continues, Juventus remains in a crucial phase, navigating complex negotiations to enhance their lineup for the upcoming season.