Kacy Catanzaro Returns to American Ninja Warrior After WWE Departure

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kacy Catanzaro, formerly known as Katana Chance in WWE, is making a comeback to American Ninja Warrior after parting ways with WWE in May 2025. She announced her return on social media, revealing she will be featured in the upcoming episode airing August 11 on NBC and Peacock.

Catanzaro, who first gained recognition on American Ninja Warrior in 2013, became a household name when she completed a city finals course in 2014. Her remarkable achievements on the show earned her the nickname ‘Mighty Kacy’ and amassed over 100 million views on social media platforms.

In a post about her upcoming appearance, she wrote, “See you on Monday,” along with a trailer showcasing her commentary from the sidelines of the course. This return marks a new chapter for Catanzaro as she steps back into familiar territory.

Commentator Akbar Gbaja-Biamila praised her for her extraordinary skills during her city finals run in 2014, stating he was ‘in awe’ of her performance. Catanzaro last competed on American Ninja Warrior in 2017 but has maintained a strong connection to the show over the years.

Her WWE journey began in 2017 when she signed with the promotion, where she won both the NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside her partner, Kayden Carter. However, both Catanzaro and Carter were released as part of a series of layoffs from WWE in May 2025. Catanzaro’s return to American Ninja Warrior comes just as her 90-day non-compete clause is set to expire.

Fans are eager to see how Catanzaro will navigate this new role and what other plans she may have following her WWE exit. As she returns to American Ninja Warrior, viewers can look forward to her insights and expertise on the show, which launched her into the spotlight.