Sports
Kadary Richmond Looks to Impress in Upcoming NBA Draft
NEW YORK, NY — St. John's basketball player Kadary Richmond is preparing for the NBA Draft on June 25-26, after a standout collegiate season that showcased his abilities on the court.
Richmond, a 6’6” guard, recently underwent thumb surgery following an injury during the NCAA tournament, but he has made a full recovery and has already had workouts with NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.
After transferring from Seton Hall to St. John’s, Richmond played a crucial role in leading the Red Storm to the Big East Tournament title, their first since 2000. His senior season saw him average 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
Head coach Rick Pitino praised Richmond’s contribution, stating, “He can play a whole game without getting tired. He has taken his conditioning level to an all-time high.” Richmond’s versatility and defensive skills, reflected in his being named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist, have generated interest from several NBA teams.
Despite concerns about his perimeter shooting, as he struggles with outside scoring, scouts recognize his potential as a two-way player. “Kadary Richmond does not bring the outside shooting which teams desire from an offense-first guard, but his defensive and playmaking abilities are intriguing,” a draft analyst noted.
Richmond made history by recording the program’s first triple-double since Ron Artest in 1999. His impressive stats also helped St. John’s achieve the second-best defensive efficiency rating in the nation.
As he approaches the draft, Richmond prepares to showcase not only his statistics but also the intangibles that could make him a valuable asset in the NBA.
