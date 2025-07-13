Kaden Groves Takes Podium at Tour de France, Pogačar Retains Yellow Jersey

Vire Normandie, France – Australian cyclist Kaden Groves finished third in stage eight of the Tour de France on July 12, 2025, as Italy’s Jonathan Milan secured victory. The stage covered 171.4 kilometers from Saint-Méen-le-Grand. Defending champion Tadej Pogačar maintained his lead in the overall standings, sitting 54 seconds ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

In a tightly contested race, Milan, competing for Lidl-Trek, fought off a late challenge from Wout van Aert from Visma–Lease a Bike. Groves, representing Alpecin–Deceuninck, surged ahead but could not hold his position as Milan reclaimed the lead.

“I have to say it was a bit stressful, and I was not expecting it to drag up so much in the last kilometer,” Milan said. “I had to wait as long as I could, but I like this kind of finale, and I’m really happy for the world that we did. We really deserved it.”

Stage eight featured a mostly flat course, allowing sprinters to shine. The initial 90 kilometers saw the peloton maintain a steady pace until local attacks emerged, mainly led by French riders Mattéo Vercher and Mathieu Burgaudeau from TotalEnergies.

Despite attempts by various teams to establish their sprinters, the lead never extended significantly. Burgaudeau’s solo effort with 13 kilometers left proved futile as the peloton closed in on him. Van Aert positioned himself behind Groves as the rivals approached the final kilometer.

Even with Groves taking the initiative, he eventually fell to Milan’s late acceleration, marking a noteworthy achievement for the Italian, who is the first from his country to win a stage since Vincenzo Nibali in 2019.

Stage nine will challenge the riders again with another flat route spanning 174.1 kilometers from Chinon to Châteauroux, promising another chance for the sprinters to showcase their skills.