Kaden Strayhorn Transfers from Michigan to Alabama After Official Visit

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Kaden Strayhorn, a freshman offensive lineman from Michigan, has officially transferred to the University of Alabama, confirming the news on social media. Strayhorn, who visited Alabama on January 5 before deciding, announced his commitment on January 7.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 318 pounds, Strayhorn brings valuable size and depth to a position of need for Alabama’s football team. The Crimson Tide needs reinforcements on the offensive line, especially following potential NFL draft departures.

Strayhorn’s father, Jason Strayhorn, played center at Michigan State from 1994 to 1998 under Nick Saban, linking the family’s football legacy to Alabama’s current head coach. Kaden’s connection to Saban and the school’s tradition of disciplined play made this transfer notably significant.

Strayhorn was a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and spent his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida, primarily playing right tackle. He played in two games for Michigan, but his redshirt year gave him time to develop and adjust to college football.

With four years of eligibility ahead of him, Strayhorn aims to make an impact at Alabama. He previously played alongside current Tide lineman Michael Carroll at IMG Academy. His commitment shows Alabama’s confidence in his potential to contribute in the future.

Strayhorn expressed enthusiasm about his decision, referencing a personal message with his announcement: “Right back where it started, only better. Philippians 4:13.” As Alabama continues to build its offensive line, adding Strayhorn offers hope for both immediate depth and long-term success.