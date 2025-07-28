Kahleah Copper’s Journey Back to the Court Amidst Injuries

PHOENIX — Kahleah Copper, a North Philly native, is making her way back to the court after battling multiple injuries this season. The WNBA star has played only seven games for the Phoenix Mercury due to a left knee surgery and a recent hamstring setback. While this season has been tough, Copper is focused on her leadership role as her team prepares for their upcoming game against the New York Liberty.

“How can I still make an impact on my teammates, on the organization, and what we’ve built as a culture?” Copper said on Tuesday. “It’s not about me.” The 30-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery in May, sharing her journey on Instagram with a verse from the Bible that emphasizes trust and guidance.

Despite her injuries, Copper became increasingly vocal from the bench, studying her teammates’ tendencies and providing valuable insights, recently noted by All-Star teammate Satou Sabally. “I love Kah. Her leadership is tremendous… I’m really inspired by her,” Sabally said. Copper has been a key voice as the Mercury transition away from longtime legends Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

After seven seasons with the Chicago Sky, where she became an All-Star and won a WNBA championship, Copper is embracing her role in Phoenix. She was instrumental in the recent acquisition of Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, emphasizing her commitment to the team’s culture. “It was important that I uphold my part of the bargain,” Copper said.

As she recovers, Copper is adapting to a more rigorous training routine to prevent further injuries. She described her return from knee surgery, noting her progression from feeling out of sorts in her first game back to a strong performance scoring 33 points against the Dallas Wings.

Coach Nate Tibbetts remains optimistic about Copper’s return, recognizing her significance to the team. “We know what Kahleah’s about and how she can play. It’s about building up her minutes,” he commented.

In their recent game against Atlanta, Copper showed signs of rust but still contributed 10 points. Tibbetts acknowledged the importance of easing her back into play as the Mercury embark on a demanding schedule. “She probably wants to play more minutes than we’re going to allow her to play tonight,” the coach said.

Looking to the future, Copper expressed excitement about the recent news that Philadelphia will get a WNBA team, reflecting on the potential impact it could have had on her as a child. She hopes the new team will inspire young girls in her hometown. “If you can see her, you can be her,” Copper said, encouraging the organization to adopt successful practices from Phoenix.

“I’m just super grateful to be back out there,” Copper added. After her injury, her perspective on the game has shifted, bringing a renewed appreciation for her moments on the court.