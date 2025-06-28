Kahleah Copper Returns, Sparks Phoenix Mercury’s Hopes for WNBA Title

PHOENIX – Kahleah Copper has stepped into a bigger leadership role for the Phoenix Mercury since returning from injury. Copper made her impact felt in her second game back on June 18 against the Connecticut Sun, where she scored key points to help secure an 83-75 victory.

Despite shooting 0-for-7 at first, Copper hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the game, finishing with an average of 13.3 points, 2 assists, and 2.3 steals in the last three games. Coach Nate Tibbetts acknowledged the absence of Copper during her recovery. “We obviously have missed her, and (the other players) know she’s super excited to get going,” he said.

The Mercury, who hold an 11-4 record, are seen as contenders for the WNBA title this season. With offseason additions Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas alongside Copper, the team has formed a balanced roster. Thomas’s playmaking ability and Sabally’s scoring skills complement Copper’s quickness and shooting proficiency.

“I’m really excited for the next three days for her to get some practice in and get some of that rust off,” Tibbetts added ahead of Friday’s game against the New York Liberty.

Throughout the season, Copper has been on a minutes restriction, averaging 21 minutes per game. Her return coincided with a four-game road trip, where the Mercury went undefeated, including a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in a win against the Chicago Sky

Copper’s journey has seen her evolve from a bench player to an All-Star, making a significant impact since her first season in Phoenix in 2024. Last season, she averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game.

With the departure of team legends like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, Copper’s leadership is vital for the new direction of the Mercury. “I’ve been on the bench, just so hyped, just watching them have so much success,” said Copper about her teammates. “This is what I wanted. I wanted them to come here and have success and enjoy it with me.”