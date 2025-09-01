Kai Cenat Reveals Kardashian Guest for Mafiathon 3 Launch

Los Angeles, CA – Streaming star Kai Cenat is set to kick off the much-anticipated Mafiathon 3 with a special guest from the Kardashian family. The event begins on September 1, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT, and promises high-profile collaborations and unique content throughout its month-long run.

Cenat announced the exciting details on his social media platforms earlier this week, heightening expectations among fans. Kim Kardashian will be making her debut appearance in the Mafiathon series on the first day, a collaboration that has fans thrilled. This installment of Mafiathon follows the success of previous events that combined live streaming with celebrity appearances.

The Mafiathon 3 event started gaining attention after Cenat previewed its trailer featuring actor Michael B. Jordan. In the trailer, Cenat showcases a variety of ambitious challenges, building excitement within the community of his followers, known as the ‘Kai Mafia.’ The phrase ‘Mafiathon’ combines his term for subscribers with a marathon concept, emphasizing the nonstop nature of the streaming event.

“The next time you see me stream is the first day of Mafiathon 3. See y’all soon,” Cenat expressed in a recent Instagram video. Additionally, he hinted at this being the last installment in the Mafiathon series, raising the stakes for both himself and participants. The interactive and unscripted nature of the content attracts millions of viewers, and loyal fans eagerly await what surprises are in store.

Mafiathon 3’s first day promises to be a star-studded affair, and fans are buzzing about the combination of Chenat’s unique content style and celebrity guest appearances. A month of nonstop streaming awaits viewers, filled with challenges, surprises, and unforgettable moments.

As the anticipation builds, the streaming community watches closely for updates leading to the start of this extraordinary event.