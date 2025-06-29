Kai Kara-France Aims for History in UFC 317 Championship Fight

Auckland, New Zealand – UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France is poised to make history as he prepares to challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC Flyweight Championship at UFC 317 in Las Vegas this weekend. A victory would not only earn Kara-France the title but also establish him as New Zealand’s first UFC champion of Maori heritage.

This significant fight occurs on Saturday night, June 28, with Kara-France looking to improve his UFC record of 8-4. The 32-year-old last faced Pantoja almost nine years ago on ‘The Ultimate Fighter: Season 24,’ where he secured a hard-fought decision loss.

During an interview at Auckland’s Full Time Sports Bar, Kara-France reflected on the journey that has led him to this moment. “There are so many things that happen, you just gotta keep picking yourself up,” he noted. “I really had to fight for this.”

Kara-France’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career began in Auckland but quickly took a transformative turn when he moved to Thailand, where he trained at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai and earned a spot on ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ He remarked, “It was definitely hard moving overseas, but that’s the beautiful thing about the martial arts community.”

One memorable chapter in his career includes participating in the first international fight ever held on a cruise ship, which he humorously described. “I ended up winning in less than 30 seconds, and then we got to party on the boat for two days after,” he said, beaming with pride.

Kara-France’s coach, Eugene Bareman, has been a significant influence in his resurgence after earlier setbacks. “The way we get back to the UFC is just turn up to training,” Kara-France recalls Bareman saying. “I just trusted in his words and his guidance.” Bareman, who has coached other prominent fighters like Israel Adesanya, emphasized Kara-France’s work ethic and growth over the years.

As Kara-France prepares for the title fight on Saturday, he embraces his Maori heritage. His wife, Chardae, speaks Te Reo Maori fluently, and Kara-France aims to pass the language to their children while also representing his culture in the Octagon.

Looking ahead to the fight, Kara-France recalls key moments from his prior encounter with Pantoja. “His biggest strengths are his toughness and resilience,” he acknowledged. Kara-France is determined to capitalize on the experience he has gained over the years and to leave everything in the Octagon.

As fight night approaches, he feels ready to make his long-standing goal a reality. “I’m excited because I’m ready for it,” Kara-France said. “I just have to go after it; no self-doubt, no hesitation.”