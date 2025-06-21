Kai Kara-France Seeks Flyweight Title at UFC 317

Auckland, New Zealand – Kai Kara-France is set to challenge for the UFC Flyweight title, aiming to become the new face of the division. The fight against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 317 marks a significant moment in Kara-France’s career.

Kara-France, born on March 26, 1993, is now 32 years old. He began his martial arts journey in Auckland to defend himself from bullies. Standing five feet and four inches tall and with a reach of 69 inches, he competes in the Flyweight division, which has a weight limit of 125 lbs.

For his last bout at UFC 305, he weighed in at 125.5 lbs and delivered a stunning performance, knocking out Steve Erceg in the first round. The victory not only showcased his explosive fighting style but also earned him a chance to compete for the title.

On social media, Kara-France, known as “Don’t Blink” due to his knockout power, has over 250,000 followers on Instagram and 67,500 on X (formerly Twitter), although his last post on X was in April 2024.

At UFC 305, he walked out to “Māori Ki Te Ao” by Stan Walker, reflecting his Māori heritage. Various sources estimate his net worth to be between $500,000 and $1 million, though concrete figures are hard to confirm.

In their previous encounter, Kara-France lost to Pantoja in a martial arts exhibition, which could add complication to their upcoming title fight. Pantoja is preparing for his fourth title defense and is seen as Kara-France’s toughest opponent yet.

This matchup not only represents a chance for Kara-France to redeem himself but also an opportunity to secure a place in UFC history. As he eyes the title, the pressure is on for “Don’t Blink” to deliver another explosive performance against Pantoja.