Kai Schreiber Shines on Runway at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY — Naomi Watts proudly supported her daughter, Kai Schreiber, at New York Fashion Week on September 16, 2025, as the 16-year-old model opened Jason Wu’s show. Kai wore a stunning ensemble from Wu’s COLLAGE Spring 2026 collection, which honors artist Robert Rauschenberg’s 100th birthday.

As she strutted confidently down the runway in white heels, a bralette, and an elegant skirt, Kai showcased her unique style and poise. Her straight, blonde hair framed her face, accentuating her high cheekbones and natural makeup.

Watts, who shares two children with ex-partner Liev Schreiber, expressed pride in her daughter’s accomplishments. The actress has previously mentioned that being a mother to Kai and her elder brother Sasha has been a defining experience.

In a recent interview, Kai, who has also walked for Valentino, expressed her dream of becoming a supermodel. ‘I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film,’ she said. Kai added that her struggles with gender identity have motivated her aspirations, as she aims to inspire others like Marilyn Monroe did for her.

The pair often bond over fashion, and earlier this year, they showcased their chic styles during a mother-daughter outing in New York City. Their shared passion for fashion brings them closer every day.

Kai has been open about her journey as a young trans girl navigating the fashion world. In an interview with Interview Magazine, she mentioned the importance of representation and the strong community of transgender individuals in the industry. ‘There’s a great community in fashion, and it’s fantastic,’ she noted.

With her runway debut, Kai Schreiber is making waves and setting the stage for her future in the modeling world.