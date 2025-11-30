Entertainment
Kai Trump Discusses Golf, Politics at RNC on Fox News
NEW YORK, NY – Kai Trump, the granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, shared insights about her journey as a young golfer and her experiences speaking at the Republican National Committee (RNC). She joined a segment of ‘My View’ recently to discuss how her family’s legacy impacts her sporting career.
During the interview, Kai emphasized her passion for golf, mentioning how it helps her stay focused amidst the attention her family receives. ‘Golf is my escape. It’s where I can be myself,’ she said.
Kai also reflected on her experience at the RNC, where she addressed a crowd of supporters. ‘Speaking at the RNC was a pivotal moment for me. I felt proud to share my family’s values and what we stand for,’ she explained.
As a rising athlete, she continues to balance her ambitions in sports and her family’s political background. ‘I aim to pave my own path while honoring my family’s legacy,’ she added. Kai’s story resonates with many young athletes navigating their own identities.
The interview has sparked discussions on social media, with many viewers expressing interest in her future endeavors in golf and politics.
