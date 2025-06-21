Kai Trump Works Drive-Thru Shift for Dunkin’ Donuts Promotion

NEW YORK, NY — Kai Trump, the granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, took on an unusual role this week as she worked a drive-through shift at Dunkin’ Donuts. The 18-year-old golfer donned the restaurant’s signature colors while delivering iced coffee orders in a video posted on her TikTok on June 19, 2025.

The nine-second clip appears to be a promotional stunt to coincide with her new YouTube video, where she and her younger brother, Tristan, sample every drink and treat on the Dunkin’ menu. In the video, Kai is seen smiling as she checks a customer’s order, takes payment, and hands over their drink.

“If it’s on the Dunkin’ menu, I tried it! Full video on YouTube now,” Kai said in her post, which quickly garnered attention.

This promotion seems reminiscent of a similar stunt performed by her grandfather last October during the 2024 campaign when he worked at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. During that event, Trump donned an apron, served fries, and engaged with supporters who visited the restaurant.

“It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast,” he stated during his McDonald’s experience, which was also partially aimed at countering claims by then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris regarding her past employment at the fast-food chain.

Donald Trump initially got his first job through his family’s real estate business, contrasting with his granddaughter’s aspirations of becoming a professional golfer.

On YouTube, Kai shared her video titled “Kai Trump Eats and Drinks EVERYTHING at Dunkin’ Donuts” to her 1.16 million followers. Accompanied by Tristan and her best friend, Emma Markin, they rented out the coffee chain to enjoy the menu in privacy, sampling everything from Refreshers to an array of donuts.

Viewers particularly enjoyed Tristan’s reactions, especially as he tried caffeine for the first time, generating laughs with his candid expressions. “Tristan on caffeine is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” one comment noted.

Fans of the video also encouraged more collaboration with Tristan, praising his humor and likening him to his grandfather. “Loved your little brother. He’s witty and charismatic like his grandpa,” one user remarked.

The lighthearted video showcases the fun and engaging side of the Trump family and has drawn a positive response from viewers across social media platforms.