Entertainment
Kaia Gerber Spreads Birthday Cheer for Brother Presley with Throwback Photos
Malibu, California – Kaia Gerber celebrated her brother Presley’s birthday with heartfelt throwback photos on social media Wednesday. The 23-year-old model shared a series of nostalgic images that captured their childhood moments by the beach.
In the photos, a young Kaia can be seen wearing cropped tie-dye trousers in pink and cream, paired with a cozy stone-colored hoodie. Her brother Presley joined her in matching oversized knit hoodies and cropped trousers featuring a tartan pattern. Both siblings accessorized their beach outfits with classic UGG boots.
The birthday post included other sweet snapshots of the pair riding horses together. In those images, young Kaia wore pale jodhpurs, riding boots, and a pink graphic T-shirt, embodying a playful spirit. Kaia captioned the post, “happy birthday to my best friend and forever party. thanks for everything you’ve taught me.”
Kaia’s keen sense of fashion is influenced by her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford. Tie-dye fashion, which became widely popular in the 1960s during the hippie movement, has historical roots and has made a recent comeback amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people began experimenting with tie-dye at home, transforming their old clothing into colorful new designs.
Kaia’s fond memories with her brother highlight their close bond and shared experiences growing up in Malibu, a place known for its beautiful beaches and artistic culture.
