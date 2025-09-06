Kaidon Salter Recovers From Illness Ahead of Delaware Game

Boulder, Colorado — Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter revealed he played through illness in last week’s 27-20 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. During an interview on the “Colorado Football Coaches Show” on Thursday, Salter shared he had a 102-degree fever after the game.

“I was sick after the game, I had a 102 (degree) fever. I kind of played sick, but that’s no excuse for my play style that day,” Salter said. He completed his debut as a Buffalo with 159 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns.

Despite his struggles, Salter noted that he and his coach agreed he must use his legs more effectively. “There’s always room to improve throughout the game, really my first P4 (Power Four) big-time game out here in Folsom Field,” he explained.

As the team prepares to face the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday, Salter mentioned he is feeling better and expects to start the game before likely giving way to a true freshman at some point.

Salter emphasized the team’s optimism following their tough Week 1 showing. “We’re just trying to stay positive and keep on building and preparing and practicing better,” he said.

In the same interview, Salter opened up about personal challenges, including almost losing his father to COVID-19. “I’ve been going through adversity since I started college, going at 17 years old,” he shared. “I just want to have peace.” He and the Buffaloes aim to bounce back against Delaware at 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.