Belo Horizonte, Brazil (AP) — Kaio Jorge has officially entered the top five all-time leading scorers for Cruzeiro at the Mineirão after scoring his 18th goal in the stadium. The milestone was achieved during the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals against Atlético-MG on September 11, 2025.

Jorge’s ability to find the back of the net not only solidifies his position in the club’s history but also underscores his exceptional season. He currently leads the Brasiliero with 15 goals, showcasing his talent across both the league and national cup.

The young striker’s rise is remarkable. With his performance in recent matches, he has overtaken notable players like Rafael Sobis and Dagoberto, who each have 17 goals since the stadium’s refurbishment for the 2014 World Cup.

Cruzeiro head coach Leonardo Jardim expressed his enthusiasm for Jorge’s achievements. “Kaio’s performance has been pivotal for our success this season. His determination on the field inspires the whole team,” Jardim stated.

Despite his individual accolades, Jorge is focused on his team’s objectives. Cruzeiro is currently third in the Brasiliero standings with 44 points, having recently secured back-to-back victories.

As the team prepares for their next match against Bahia, expectations are high for Jorge to continue his scoring streak. The match is set for September 15, 2025, at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

“We are all motivated to achieve greater success. Every match is a new opportunity to showcase our skills and teamwork,” Jorge said in a post-training interview.