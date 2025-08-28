Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut

ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Kairat Almaty, a football club from Kazakhstan, is set to make history by participating in the UEFA Champions League for the first time. The club secured its spot in the league phase after defeating Celtic in a thrilling penalty shootout on Tuesday.

This groundbreaking victory positions Kairat as the first club from Central Asia to enter the competition, which originated in 1955 as the European Cup. With the draw for the league phase scheduled for Thursday, Kairat is now poised for at least four home games against prominent European teams.

Founded in 1954 during the Soviet era, Kairat has a rich history but had never qualified for a major European tournament until now. They have been champions of the Kazakhstan Premier League four times since the league’s establishment after the country gained independence in 1991.

Kairat’s home ground, Central Stadium, has nearly 24,000 seats and is also utilized by the national team. The team’s journey to the Champions League included four rounds of qualifying matches, showcasing their determination and skill. They entered the qualifying rounds as Kazakhstan’s league champions and defeated teams like Olimpija Ljubljana and Slovan Bratislava along the way.

The squad is diverse, featuring players from six different nationalities, including three Kazakhstani players. Their successes have increased interest in the club both locally and internationally.

Kairat’s route to the Champions League has inspired many fans, as Kazakhstan seeks to cement its place in European football. The league phase matches will be closely watched, given the club’s unique position as the most easterly in the competition’s history.

The weather in Almaty can provide challenges, with temperatures ranging significantly between summer and winter, which may affect traveling teams. Fans planning to attend matches will face a long journey, as Almaty is notably closer to Tokyo than to many European capitals.

The enthusiasm surrounding Kairat’s entry into the Champions League reflects a growing interest in football within Kazakhstan and the potential for more clubs from the region to gain recognition on the European stage.