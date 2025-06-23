Kaitlin Olson Discusses Morgan Gillory’s Parenting Struggles in Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kaitlin Olson, star of the hit show High Potential, opened up about the complexities of her character, Morgan Gillory, in a recent interview with Deadline. As the show gears up for its second season, Olson emphasized that Morgan is not just a brilliant investigator but also a dedicated mother.

Olson noted one of Morgan’s most relatable traits is her relentless effort to balance her career and motherhood. This struggle, she says, connects her deeply to the character, and it enhances the show’s dramatic narrative.

One of the central mysteries in High Potential involves the disappearance of Ava‘s father, Roman. According to Morgan, he left 15 years ago to buy diapers and never returned, adding a poignant layer to the story. Olson hinted that this mystery is pivotal to the show’s appeal, especially as Morgan navigates her complex role as a mother.

As fans anticipate the upcoming season, Olson promised there’s much more to explore within Morgan’s life and challenges. “It must be very lonely,” she teased, alluding to darker themes expected in the new episodes.

With an IQ of 160 and a quirky fashion sense, Morgan Gillory continues to capture audience attention. Olson hopes viewers will appreciate how motherhood influences Morgan’s choices and actions.

As High Potential prepares for its return, fans can expect a deeper exploration of these themes that resonate with many parents.