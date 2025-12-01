PROVO, Utah — Kalani Sitake, head coach of the BYU Cougars, faced questions Monday regarding his potential interest in the vacant head coaching position at Penn State. During a Big 12 media availability, he skillfully avoided direct responses but acknowledged the speculation surrounding his future.

Media reports suggest Sitake is a frontrunner to replace James Franklin, who was dismissed after a lackluster season despite having led his team to the national playoffs last year. As the Cougars prepare to play Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, the focus on Sitake’s ambiguous situation overshadowed discussions about the championship game.

“It’s a good distraction,” Sitake said, touching on the interest from other programs. “I’ll talk to our team about it. But I’ve asked them to stay focused on what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Despite his emphasis on focus, the uncertainty about his future could pose a risk for BYU. The Cougars, who aim for a playoff invitation, are coming off a previous loss to the Red Raiders, showcasing the high stakes involved. “We control what we can as a team,” Sitake expressed. “We just need to give our best shot against Texas Tech.”

Historical patterns indicate that teams often struggle in situations of coach uncertainty. Just four years back, Oregon suffered a setback in the Pac-12 championship amid speculation surrounding then-coach Mario Cristobal‘s move to Miami.

Once again pressed about his future, Sitake reiterated his commitment to the championship game. “I’m all about the Big 12 championship, so I’m going to avoid all the distractions,” he affirmed, though many now question if that stance can hold in light of his growing profile.

For BYU, the best outcome hinges on Sitake’s loyalty to the program, which he has supported since childhood. However, financial improvements and a salary increase will be vital for UP to keep him amid rising coaching salaries across the league.

In December 2021, BYU secured Sitake with a contract through the 2027 season. Yet, his current salary remains lower than what a program like Penn State may offer. As the coaching carousel continues to turn, BYU aims to solidify its position by retaining its head coach.