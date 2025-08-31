Kalen DeBoer’s $63 Million Buyout Looms After Alabama’s Shocking Loss

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Kalen DeBoer, head coach of Alabama’s football team, is facing scrutiny after a surprising loss to Florida State on August 30, 2025. The defeat leaves DeBoer with concerns about his job security just eight months into his second year, while his buyout clause stands at approximately $63 million if he is terminated without cause.

DeBoer, who succeeded Nick Saban in January 2024, originally signed a multi-year contract worth around $87 million. He has yet to meet performance incentives tied to reaching the SEC Championship or participating in the College Football Playoff in his first season. Despite showcasing potential during the previous two seasons, including a Pac-12 title, his current record with the Crimson Tide is concerning.

After starting the 2024 season strong at 4-0, Alabama suffered setbacks against ranked opponents, finishing the season with a disappointing 9-3 record. They were subsequently eliminated from the 12-team College Football Playoff and lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Entering the 2025 season, Alabama ranked eighth in the preseason and was heavily favored against Florida State. However, trailing 31-17 late in the fourth quarter, DeBoer seemed to be on a path to his fourth loss against an unranked opponent. Fans expressed their frustration both during and after the game.

DeBoer’s contract guarantees him 90% of his salary, and unless he secures vital wins during this season, his position may be in jeopardy. Feedback from the Tide’s supporters points to escalating anxiety about the team’s performance and the potential necessity for change.

Despite the overwhelming pressure, DeBoer’s contract also features various bonus opportunities, adding to the complexity surrounding his tenure in Alabama. However, the looming buyout signifies potential financial challenges for the university should they decide to let him go.

While contracts in college football can afford schools ways to pay out buyouts through fundraising and donations, the Crimson Tide’s athletic department may be hesitant to activate such a large financial commitment. As the season progresses, DeBoor’s fate remains uncertain amidst rising expectations from fans and stakeholders.