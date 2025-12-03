Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Celebrate Engagement and 40th Birthday

New York, NY – Kaley Cuoco, star of ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ and actor Tom Pelphrey are engaged after more than two years of dating. The couple celebrated Cuoco’s 40th birthday with friends and family recently, showcasing their love for each other.

Cuoco shared glimpses of her special birthday on social media, expressing gratitude for the celebration. “This is 40. What a year, what a decade, what a life!” she wrote, while capturing moments of her surprise party on the West Coast and a cozy dinner in New York.

For her birthday celebration, Cuoco wore a black silk jumpsuit and sported her hair in a low ponytail. Pelphrey complemented her look with an all-black outfit. In her post, Cuoco thanked her fiancé, saying, “You always go the extra mile to make me feel like the most loved girl on this planet.”

Later in the evening, the couple enjoyed a show at the Paris Theater, a place Cuoco mentioned holds sentimental value for them. Additionally, Cuoco donned a playful trucker hat at her western-themed party, showcasing her fun-loving spirit.

Pelphrey took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Cuoco, stating, “Happy 40th birthday to my favorite person. I didn’t get to see your first few chapters, but I am so damn happy I get to be here for this one, and every one to come.” He praised her character, saying she makes everyone around her feel special.

The birthday festivities included moments with their two-year-old daughter, Matilda, who also showcased her budding fashion sense. Cuoco expressed joy about raising Matilda in a home full of animals, highlighting the beautiful connection she shares with her daughter and pets.

Cuoco reflected on the chaos of her life filled with animals, saying, “There is absolute chaos. This is a traveling circus, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.” She added that exposing children to animals is a beautiful experience. “My child only knows a life of animals around her, and she knows how to treat them,” she emphasized.