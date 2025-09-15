Kali Hotel Near SoFi Stadium Set for Super Bowl Debut

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Kali Hotel, a $300 million project near SoFi Stadium, is on track for completion before Super Bowl 61, scheduled for February 2026. KPC Development Co. announced that construction reached a significant milestone this week with the placement of the uppermost beam on the 12-story hotel.

Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams, is spearheading this project as part of his larger vision for the Hollywood Park development. The hotel is designed to attract visiting football and basketball teams, as well as their fans, offering a total of 300 rooms.

The Kali Hotel, officially known as Kali Hotel and Rooftop, Autograph Collection, will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection. This collaboration allows the developer, Kali P. Chaudhuri, to customize the hotel while remaining affiliated with the established brand. Chaudhuri emphasized the potential for future developments, stating, ‘Although this will be our first hotel, we’re already planning to build many more.’

The hotel will feature 34 well-appointed suites, ranging from 600 to 1,200 square feet, with amenities aimed at sports and entertainment VIPs. Some suites will include shower heads mounted as high as 11 feet to accommodate professional athletes.

Despite challenges such as rising tariffs and labor shortages, KPC Development has persevered through proactive planning. The developers took steps to avoid delays by purchasing materials before tariffs were implemented.

When completed, Kroenke’s project will encompass 300 acres and will be significantly larger than Disneyland, marking it as one of the largest urban mixed-use developments underway in the western United States.