Kali Uchis Announces Major Tour with 36-Song Setlist

PORTLAND, Oregon — Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis is set to captivate fans with her The Sincerely Tour, which begins on August 14 in Portland.

The tour features an extensive 36-song setlist, showcasing Uchis’ complete discography. The performances will blend the ethereal soundscapes from her 2025 album, Sincerely, with classics from her past, including her breakout EP Por Vida and the Billboard 200 charting album Orquídeas.

“For me, this tour feels like a return to myself,” Uchis said in an interview with Billboard Español. She unveiled the setlist just a day prior to the kickoff of the tour, emphasizing the effort and attention to detail in every aspect of the show. “Even though it’s called The Sincerely Tour, it’s really a celebration of my entire discography. I wanted to make something where, if this were my last tour, I’d be proud of it.”

Fans can look forward to a range of tracks, from deep cuts like “Sycamore Tree” and “Rush” to popular hits like “Telepatía” and “After the Storm,” featuring Tyler, The Creator. Notably, Uchis will perform songs from Orquídeas, including “Muñekita” and “Labios Mordidos,” for the first time on tour.

Additionally, Uchis has chosen Thee Sacred Souls to open for her, as she believes they embody the nostalgic sound that influences her latest work. “I’ve learned so much from the touring I’ve done, and this show reflects the evolved version of me,” she added.

With performances scheduled at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum, The Sincerely Tour promises to highlight Kali Uchis’ blend of dreamy sounds, innovative artistry, and compelling storytelling.