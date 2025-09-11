Entertainment
Kali Uchis to Bring Tour to Madison Square Garden This Week
New York, New York – Kali Uchis is set to perform at Madison Square Garden this week, bringing her popular hits to one of the most iconic venues in the world.
The Colombian-American singer, known for her track “I Wish you Roses,” will take the stage on September 11 and September 12 as part of her 2025 tour. Tickets for both shows are currently available through Vivid Seats, with prices starting at an affordable rate.
For the September 11 concert, the cheapest ticket found is around $X, while tickets for the September 12 show start at $Y before any additional fees. Fans are advised to secure their tickets quickly, as they are expected to sell out fast.
Kali Uchis has described her fifth album, “Sincerely,” released on May 9, as her most intimate and vulnerable work yet. The album explores themes of love and personal experience. “This album represents the curative power of deep love and the way I romanticize my inner world,” Uchis said.
Joining Uchis on her tour is the band Thee Sacred Souls, who will perform with her throughout the entire tour. The “Sincerely, Tour” kicked off on August 14 in Portland and is set to continue until later this year.
Several other major artists are also scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in the coming months, making it a vibrant season for live music in New York City. If you’re keen on attending a show, be sure to act fast as tickets can sell out quickly.
For those interested in knowing more about the full schedule of shows, visit Vivid Seats for updates.
