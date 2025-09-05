Kali Uchis Celebrates Family and Music on ‘Sincerely, Tour’

Kansas City, Missouri — Grammy-winning singer Kali Uchis is hitting the road with her ‘Sincerely, Tour,’ celebrating family, stability, and vulnerability. Uchis, who recently welcomed her second child, will perform at the Kia Center on Thursday, September 4, at 8 p.m.

With over a decade of music-making experience, Uchis writes what she describes as “songs as letters.” Her latest album, ‘Sincerely,’ is a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, who passed away from lung cancer in April, shortly before the album’s release. This intimate connection influences her music, which focuses on themes of womanhood and new beginnings.

The tour continues to gain momentum, with multiple dates selling out quickly. The setlist for ‘The Sincerely, Tour’ includes a blend of tracks from her new album and classic hits that showcase her unique, genre-defying sound and bilingual artistry.

Tickets for the concert range from $50 to $350, inviting fans to witness Uchis’ powerful performance as she shares her journey through song.