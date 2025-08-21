Entertainment
Kali Uchis Concert Celebrates Divine Femininity in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA — The sold-out Kali Uchis concert at Chase Center on Monday night showcased a vibrant celebration of the softer side of life through a sea of feminine fashion.
Fans dressed in shades of pink and purple adorned with ruffles, lace, and floral motifs filled the arena. The attire, coordinated with Uchis’ album art, emphasized a soft aesthetic, with many exhibiting a prideful display of cleavage and stilettos.
Even male attendees embraced the theme, donning ethereal outfits styled with pops of jewelry and embellished headscarves. The buzz in the entry line echoed sentiments of “Divine femininity.”
Aurelia Loughborough, a devoted fan, expressed her admiration, saying, “Kali Uchis is everything to me. I’m obsessed with her music. She brings such light and passion and the divine feminine to the world.”
Many concert-goers added personal touches to their outfits, referencing Uchis’ songs and lyrics. The nail art was particularly extravagant, with Chase Center presenting Uchis with a gift box of pink bedazzled nails.
Eryka Vargas, another fan, shared, “This is all about the soft era. We have too much roughness, and we need to celebrate softness.”
Elements of Latino culture resonated throughout the crowd, with layered gold chains, denim, and bandanas complementing the outfits. JT Prado, showcasing hand-painted jeans, declared, “Kali Uchis is an inspiration to Latinos. She shines a spotlight on our underrepresentation in the arts.
During the concert, Uchis acknowledged the crowd’s creativity, screening a video montage of home movies depicting the immigrant experience. “Without immigrants, there is no America,” she stated, briefly pivoting to a somber moment.
However, the energy quickly returned as Uchis performed her hit “Si No Es Contigo,” prompting the crowd to dance and sing along, with pink hair ribbons bouncing in sync.
