Kali Uchis Launches Anticipated Sincerely Tour in Portland

Portland, Oregon – Kali Uchis kicked off her highly anticipated 2025 The Sincerely Tour on August 14 in Portland, drawing fans with a lush stage production and a carefully selected setlist from her decade-long career. The North American tour, supporting her fifth studio album Sincerely, runs through September 25 in Denver, Colorado, with encore performances set for San Jose on September 27 and Los Angeles on September 28.

Thee Sacred Souls open each show, providing a soulful atmosphere that complements Uchis’ diverse musical style. The tour’s setlist starts with “HEAVEN IS A HOME,” moving into popular tracks from her latest album, including “SUGAR! HONEY! LOVE!” and other fan favorites like “FOR YOU” and “ANGELS ALL AROUND ME.” Uchis also showcases her Latin hits such as “MUNEKITA” and “UN POCO LOCA.”

Released on May 9 via Capitol Records, Sincerely concludes a trilogy that began with Red Moon in Venus (2023) and continued with Orquídeas (2024). The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 62,000 units sold, showcasing Kali’s creative control and musical evolution, blending R&B, soul, and pop.

Uchis expressed her excitement about returning to the stage after her previous tour, stating, “This tour feels like a return to myself.” She emphasized the importance of family as she balances motherhood and performing, noting her partner, rapper Don Toliver, supports her as they travel together with their young child.

With this tour, Uchis aims not just to celebrate her music, but to empower her audience, especially those who feel marginalized. She reflects on her journey through music, sharing insights about the challenges of balancing personal and professional life while creating a meaningful show.

As the tour progresses, Uchis plans to embrace the unique experience it offers. “I try to approach it as if this were to be the last tour that I do,” she said, enhancing the significance of every performance.

Fans can expect to see a dynamic show featuring outfit changes and a production rich in detail. Uchis acknowledges the pressure but remains focused on having fun on stage. “I just have to remember to let go a little and keep it flowing,” she said.

As she prepares to share her music and empower others, Uchis aims for her shows to resonate with messages of strength and identity, particularly celebrating her Latina heritage amidst a broader cultural narrative.