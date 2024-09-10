Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Prepare for Their First Presidential Debate

On September 10, 2024, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will participate in their first presidential debate of the current campaign. The event is scheduled to air at 9 PM ET on ABC News and will be moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

This debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, marking not only the first debate between Harris and Trump but also their first in-person meeting.

As anticipation builds for this significant political event, viewers are encouraged to engage with the proceedings in a fun manner through a game of Debate Bingo. GZERO Media has provided unique bingo cards that can be printed or shared online, allowing participants to mark off terms as the candidates speak.

The format of the debate is structured for 90 minutes, during which both candidates are expected to discuss various topics relevant to their campaigns.

In addition, GZERO will be evaluating the debate through a scoring rubric, inviting viewers to share their findings regarding which candidate they believe performed better.