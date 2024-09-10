Politics
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Prepare for Their First Presidential Debate
On September 10, 2024, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will participate in their first presidential debate of the current campaign. The event is scheduled to air at 9 PM ET on ABC News and will be moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.
This debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, marking not only the first debate between Harris and Trump but also their first in-person meeting.
As anticipation builds for this significant political event, viewers are encouraged to engage with the proceedings in a fun manner through a game of Debate Bingo. GZERO Media has provided unique bingo cards that can be printed or shared online, allowing participants to mark off terms as the candidates speak.
The format of the debate is structured for 90 minutes, during which both candidates are expected to discuss various topics relevant to their campaigns.
In addition, GZERO will be evaluating the debate through a scoring rubric, inviting viewers to share their findings regarding which candidate they believe performed better.
Recent Posts
- Apple Discontinues Several iPhone Models Following iPhone 16 Launch
- New Pediatric Urgent Care Center Opens in Aurora
- PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Receives Strong Investor Interest
- Tragic Passing of Malaika Arora’s Father, Anil Arora, in Mumbai
- JD Vance Makes Controversial Claims about Haitian Immigrants in Ohio
- Arctic Cold Sweep Across the UK This Week
- Study Reveals Bias in New York Times Covid-19 Coverage
- Marc Guéhi Praises England’s Successful Training Camp Under Interim Manager Lee Carsley
- Tata Motors Share Price Experiences Significant Decline
- Oilers Assess Defensive Options Following Roster Changes
- Bus Driver Sentenced to 32 Years for Fatal Crash in Hunter Valley
- Mary Trump Expresses Trauma Over Biden Trump’s Debate Performance
- Rico Lewis Shines as England Defeats Finland at Wembley
- Emerging High School Football Talents in Georgia
- MSNBC Expands Fan Engagement Through Live Events
- Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $800 Million
- Governor Tim Walz’s Education Policies Under Scrutiny
- Canada and Mexico Play to a Scoreless Draw in Intense Friendly Match
- Viktor Orbán Expected to Address European Parliament Amid Controversy
- Accessing Later-Term Abortions: A Look Inside the Boulder Abortion Clinic