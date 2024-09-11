Kamala Harris’s Earrings Spark Conspiracy Theories After Debate

Following the recent debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, social media users began to speculate about Harris’s earrings, suggesting that they were wireless earpieces designed to assist her during the debate.

This theory references the Nova H1 Audio Earrings, a product that was part of a Kickstarter campaign last year. These earrings are described as containing real pearls that conceal wireless speakers for audio transmission. However, a close examination of Harris’s earrings reveals they are not the Nova H1 model.

Harris appeared to wear Tiffany South Sea Pearl Earrings, as confirmed by Susan Kelley, a style journalist who tracks Harris’s fashion choices through the blog What Kamala Wore. The earrings in question feature large pearls with a distinct design that differs from the thicker hoops of the Nova earrings.

The Harris campaign has not provided a comment on the conspiracy, nor has Tiffany & Co. responded to inquiries regarding the earrings. Meanwhile, the Nova H1 earrings have faced criticism from backers, with some labeling the Kickstarter campaign a “scam” and questioning the return of their funds.

Despite the clear differences in design, conspiracy theorists continue to promote the idea that Harris was utilizing advanced technology to gain an advantage during the debate. Icebach Sound Solutions, the creators of the Nova earrings, also joined the conversation by suggesting they may produce a special edition of these earrings for presidential debates.

This situation mirrors past instances where political figures, particularly Democrats, have been accused of using earpieces during debates. Similar claims arose during the 2016 election concerning Hillary Clinton, and during the debates involving President Joe Biden in 2020.

Following the debate, Trump and his supporters directed their focus not on the debate’s content but on the unfounded conspiracy regarding Harris’s earrings as part of an effort to deflect from his performance.