Kamala Harris Faces Backlash Over Presidential Campaign Anniversary Post

Los Angeles, California – Former Vice President Kamala Harris has faced significant online criticism following her commemoration of the one-year anniversary of her presidential campaign launch. This milestone, which occurred on July 21, coincides with then-President Joe Biden‘s announcement that he would not seek re-election and his endorsement of Harris for the 2024 Democratic nomination.

To mark the occasion, Harris posted a message on X featuring images from her campaign, saying, “One year ago today, I began my campaign for President of the United States. Over the 107 days of our race, I had the opportunity and honor to travel our nation and meet with Americans who were fighting for a better future. And today, millions of Americans continue to stand up for our values, our ideals, and our democracy. Their courage and resolve inspires me. Whether you are attending a protest, calling your representatives, or building community, I want to say: Thank you. We are in this fight together.”

Despite her intentions, Harris drew backlash on social media, with many users critiquing her for celebrating a campaign that failed to secure any primary votes. Amy Curtis from Twitchy responded, “You didn’t get a single primary vote. How very democratic.” In another tweet, RNC Research highlighted, “Becoming the presidential nominee without getting a single vote is not the flex you think it is.”

Investigative reporter Chuck Ross quipped about the absence of Biden in her reflections, stating, “lol. complete Joe Biden erasure.” Political commentator Link Lauren remarked, “No mention of Biden again. Really trying to erase her association with him.” Further commentary from National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin questioned the reasons behind the timing of her campaign launch.

While her political future seems uncertain, Harris has mostly stayed out of the public eye since leaving Washington. She has been considering whether to run for California governor or enter the presidential race again. Reports suggest she will decide on her next political move by the end of summer.

Her limited public appearances and the recent cancelation of a vacation have fueled speculation about her future. Harris has been seen attending various cultural events, including Broadway shows and restaurant outings in major California cities.