Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate

During the 2024 presidential debate on September 10, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris referenced the late John McCain while discussing healthcare issues with former President Donald Trump.

Harris remarked, “the late, great John McCain, who you have disparaged,” as she criticized Trump’s attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. She emphasized McCain’s pivotal role in the Senate, recalling his significant vote against the repeal of Obamacare in July 2017.

While addressing Trump’s comments about McCain during Trump’s 2016 campaign, Harris asserted that McCain was an American hero, highlighting his experience as a former prisoner of war and a long-serving senator from Arizona.

She recounted the dramatic moment when McCain returned to the Senate floor to cast his vote, stating, “No, you don’t. No, you don’t get rid of the Affordable Care Act. You have no plan.” This moment is remembered as a key moment in the fight to preserve Obamacare.

Trump, in response, did not directly address Harris’ mention of McCain but argued that she made an error regarding McCain’s history with Obamacare, asserting that McCain fought against it for ten years. Trump characterized his own healthcare proposals as superior to those of Obamacare but failed to provide specific details about the proposed policies.

The mention of McCain prompted a positive reaction from his daughter, Meghan McCain, who expressed enthusiasm on social media following Harris’ remarks during the debate.