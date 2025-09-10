Kamala Harris Reflects on Leadership, Challenges in New Book

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Vice President Kamala Harris recently addressed the annual Grand Boulé of Zeta Phi Beta sorority, engaging with over 6,000 attendees about leadership and empowerment for Black women. Invited by Dr. Stacie NC Grant, Harris discussed her commitment to uplift voices that have often been overlooked.

Harris, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, emphasized the importance of solidarity among the Divine Nine sororities, highlighting the shared mission of community service and excellence. “It’s us,” she noted, recognizing the historic significance of a Black woman potentially becoming a Democratic nominee for president.

During her speech, excitement surged when she began to outline her commitment to restoring the rights of Roe v. Wade. “When I am president—” she declared, met with thunderous applause that signaled both hope and determination among the crowd.

Following the convention, Harris traveled to Houston to meet with emergency management teams responding to Hurricane Beryl, which caused significant destruction and left many without vital resources during extreme heat. “It’s heartbreaking to see such devastation,” she remarked, reflecting on the resilience of first responders and community members who step up in times of crisis.

While her work in Indianapolis focused on empowerment, the Houston visit underscored the administration’s efforts to address urgent community needs. Harris has a history of responding to disaster recovery, drawing from her experiences as California’s attorney general and U.S. senator.

As she watched President Biden’s address from the Oval Office later that evening, Harris noted his acknowledgment of her contributions, stating he referred to her as “experienced, tough, and capable.” Her dual role as advocate and support for the president has been a complex journey, often scrutinized by the media and political opposition.

In her book, Harris explores the balance of loyalty to Biden and her broader responsibility to the nation. She candidly discusses the challenges of navigating the political landscape, emphasizing the need for diversity in leadership and representation. “People in positions of power must seek out voices that are too often overlooked,” she asserted.

Harris’s call to action extends beyond her office, motivating women across the country to take an active role in governance and community upliftment. Her upcoming events aim to rally support for various causes, especially reproductive rights, which have become increasingly contentious.

The Vice President’s journey reflects her dedication to progress amid challenges, showcasing her commitment to making a significant impact during her tenure. As Harris continues to engage with diverse communities, her work aims to elevate the voices of those who have long been sidelined.